Davia Nelson is half of The Kitchen Sisters, producers of the duPont-Columbia and James Beard Award-winning series Hidden Kitchens heard on NPR’s Morning Edition and two Peabody Award-winning NPR series, Lost & Found Sound and The Sonic Memorial Project. Their current series,The Keepers is about activist archivists, rogue librarians, curators and historians keepers of the culture. The Kitchen Sisters Present Podcast is part of the Radiotopia network from PRX.

The Kitchen Sisters are also the producers of The Hidden World of Girls, heard on NPR and hosted by Tina Fey. Their book Hidden Kitchens: Stories, Recipes & More From NPR's Kitchen Sisters was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year.The Kitchen Sisters Archive has just been acquired by The Library of Congress.

Davia is currently working on The Kitchen Sisters second book, Show the Girls the Snakes: The 12 Commandments of Storytelling. She also co-wrote and co-produced the feature film Imaginary Crimes and was a Casting Director for 15 years.

