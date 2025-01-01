Cristiana Baik

Cristiana (Cris) Baik is a seasoned fundraising and resource mobilization strategist with over 20 years of experience. She has helped raise more than $150 million for mission-driven organizations and held senior development roles throughout the Bay Area. A former AAPIP/EPIP Fellow and Northern California Grantmakers REAI alum, Cris is also a graduate of the Coaching for Healing, Justice, and Liberation program. She is currently the Principal of Veridian Collective, a consulting practice supporting BIPOC-led and movement-centered organizations through values-aligned fundraising, strategic planning, and coaching.

Cris recently authored a Nonprofit Quarterly article on philanthropy and political repression. She is the Founder and Co-Director of Barahm Press, a micropress and letterpress print shop uplifting BIPOC writers and artists. She holds a BA in Cultural Anthropology and Gender Studies from the University of Chicago and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Alabama.Cris is a long-time resident of unceded Ohlone land (Oakland, CA), where she lives with her partner, two children and two fur babies.