Cheyenne Bearfoot is an Indigenous (Chiricahua Apache) multimedia content creator. She graduated with a B.A. in Film and Digital Media from the University of California Santa Cruz (2016-2019), where she focused her work on bringing awareness to faculty and staff of the ongoing misrepresentation of Indigenous communities within media. In tandem with her studies at UCSC, Cheyenne worked with the City of Tracy’s public access programming station, Channel 26, as a camera operator, social media specialist and featured on-air talent on multiple citywide projects (2013-2021).

After college, she collaborated with the University of Arizona’s Tribesourcing Southwest Film Project as a counter-narrator to redefine content of mid-nineteenth century sponsored films through an Indigenous lens (2020). Immediately following her work with Tribesourcing, she interned with the Programming and Communications teams at SFFILM during the 64th annual SFFILM Festival, where she launched the organization’s first short-form vertical video campaign (2020-2021).

Cheyenne enjoyed four years (2021 - 2025) working with KQED, where she wore many hats and had the opportunity to work cross-departmentally with a variety of teams. During her time, she was the Youth Media Program Manager for the Youth Takeover program, Youth Media Specialist, Social Engagement Specialist and Social Video Producer for the Education and Audience Development departments, respectively, and an occasional co-host on KQED’s YouTube series Above the Noise. (How The #LandBack Movement Might Help Save The Planet & How Does The Boarding School Era Impact Native Youth Today?)

She is the host of PBS Voice’s YouTube award-winning series Sovereign Innovations, which celebrates and explores how Indigenous technologies and innovations allow Indigenous communities from around the globe to thrive. As an Urban Native, her personal work challenges audiences to re-think their understanding of Indigenous identity, and she is passionate about decolonizing media and Indigenizing digital spaces through community amplification and connection within the Bay Area and around the country. In her free time she practices experimental photography, writes fiction, cooks, and enjoys cuddles with her anxious dog, Nox.