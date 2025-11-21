© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'I'm not going to be intimidated': Rep. Crow responds to Trump's sedition threat

By Leila Fadel,
Destinee Adams
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:48 AM PST
US Representative Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado, speaks alongside Senator Alex Padilla (R), Democrat from California, during a news conference on free speech legislation, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2025.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
US Representative Jason Crow, Democrat from Colorado, speaks alongside Senator Alex Padilla (R), Democrat from California, during a news conference on free speech legislation, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2025.

Six Democratic lawmakers, all of whom served in the military or intelligence community, uploaded a short online video this week, reminding still-serving U.S. service members that they can and must refuse illegal orders that violate the Constitution. President Trump responded to the video in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday morning, accusing the Congress members of sedition.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" Trump wrote. The president went on to share and repost a series of comments from other Truth Social users, including posts that said the Democrats should be hanged, their actions were an insurrection and they should all be indicted because of the video.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the president wanted to execute members of Congress, adding "The sanctity of our military rests on the chain of command, and if that chain of command is broken, it can lead to people getting killed. It can lead to chaos, and that's what these members of Congress who swore an oath to abide by the Constitution are essentially encouraging."

Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who participated in the video, told Morning Edition host Leila Fadel that he's been receiving death threats since Trump's social media posts. But Crow said he won't be "intimidated."

Listen to the full conversation by clicking play on the blue box above.

Treye Green edited the digital copy for this story.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams (she/her) is a temporary news assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. In May 2022, a month before joining Morning Edition, she earned a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. During her undergraduate career, she interned at the Stillwater News Press (Okla.) and participated in NPR's Next Generation Radio. In 2020, she wrote about George Floyd's impact on Black Americans, and in the following years she covered transgender identity and unpopular Black history in the South. Adams was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.