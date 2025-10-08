Shutdowns serve as excuse for GOP and Democrats to spend more, says Sen. Ron Johnson

Updated October 8, 2025 at 9:54 AM PDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, says he is "sick and tired" of the current federal shutdown and placed blame on both Republicans and Democrats for how negotiations play out during federal shutdowns.

In an interview with Morning Edition, Johnson said shutdowns are often a good excuse for the "uniparty" — a collection of both Republicans and Democrats "that are happy to mortgage our children's future" — to spend more federal money.

"It's often said 'show me a member of Congress who ever lost because he spent too much money.' That's our problem," Johnson continued. "And the other problem is the American public, by and large, loves free federal money."

With the Senate unable to pass either of two dueling continuing resolution spending proposals, most of the federal government remains shut down.

Republicans want a clean spending bill that would fund the government for seven weeks. Democrats insist that any measure should extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies — which are used by over 20 million people to make their health insurance more affordable. Those subsidies will expire at the end of the year. Democrats also want to reverse cuts to health spending made by President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act and limit the president's ability to withhold funds appropriated by Congress.

Johnson blamed the high costs of health care on the "faulty design of Obamacare" and said Democrats should be willing to work with Republicans to fix "their horrible health bill." President Trump in his first term — with Republicans in control of both houses — did not repeal and replace Obamacare as he pledged to do during the 2016 campaign.

Negotiations like the one happening now over health care, Johnson said, can be avoided with his proposed Eliminate Shutdowns Act — a piece of legislation that would fund the federal government at the previous year's spending levels in the event Congress fails to approve a spending resolution for a new fiscal year.

Michel Martin: We're hearing that there's no movement between the leadership over the past week on ending the shutdown. But how about senator to senator, person to person? Is there anything going on there?

Sen. Ron Johnson: Well, let me just ask, do you enjoy covering this issue? I'm sick and tired of these shutdown showdowns. Last fiscal year — I don't know how many cliffs we came to — it took us six months to just do a continuing resolution. This is a ridiculous situation we're in. So I proposed the Eliminate Shutdown Act. So all this does is it would establish a 14-day rolling continuing appropriations where you haven't funded the department or all the government. It doesn't shut it down. If you haven't appropriated for a government agency, you just fund it at last year's levels. It would give the appropriators time. You know, you find the areas of agreement. You know, we passed some appropriation bills prior to the end of the fiscal year in the Senate. So, again, this doesn't have to happen at all. This is ridiculous.

Martin: So you made this proposal. It would continue the current funding levels in two-week increments, as you just said, when there's no actual funding bill in place. It would seem there'd be something for both sides in this. It would keep spending at its current level. It would give people an opportunity to negotiate. Your proposal didn't go forward. Why do you think that is?

Johnson: Because it doesn't spend enough. Spending at last year's levels just is not enough for the uniparty, certainly not enough for Democrats and our own appropriators. Again, it seems dysfunctional, but understand: this process of shutdown showdowns — this is a well-honed process for mortgaging our children's future.

Martin: But it would seem that there's something in it for both sides. And because some Republicans did vote with the Democrats, would that suggest that there's something in it for both sides? These shutdowns have some appeal for both sides.

Johnson: Yeah, absolutely. That's what I'm saying. The uniparty loves the shutdown showdown because it backs us up to these deadlines. The first one is going to be Thanksgiving. We won't come to an agreement by then. So then the next will be Christmas Eve. And then that gives your appropriaters enough time, a few people, to write a couple thousand-page bill, drop it on our desks and say, take it or leave it. And unfortunately enough people take it. And that's why we're $37 trillion in debt, facing another $26 trillion of deficits over the next 10 years. So it's completely unsustainable.

Martin: So at the center of this current argument is health care. Democrats say they want to extend the subsidies that help people buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. In your state, a little over 313,000 people bought their health insurance through this ACA marketplace in 2025. What are you telling those folks whose costs are set to increase?

Johnson: Well, I like The Washington Post headline yesterday saying the truth is the Affordable Care Act was never affordable. The reason the insurance rates are skyrocketing is because of the faulty design of Obamacare. I think Republicans would be happy to help Democrats fix their horrible health care bill. It wasn't affordable. It didn't protect patients. You couldn't keep your doctor. You weren't able to keep your insurance. It's been an utter failure. Free government money, free health insurance — that's always going to be popular.

Martin: President Trump in his first term had both the House and the Senate and Republicans as a group did not fix this problem. So why is it fair to blame Democrats for this now?

Johnson: I was highly critical of our failed effort back then. I always kept saying, rather than talking about "repeal, replace," you got to talk about repairing the damage done by Obamacare and transition to a system that actually works. The main problem with Obamacare is it forced the very small percentage of Americans that buy their policies on individual policy to cover the entire cost of covering people with preexisting conditions. They got rid of high-risk pools that worked, could have been tweaked, you know, that actually covered those people. And again, Democrats' entire focus on this was going to a single-payer system.

Martin: But President Trump and the Republicans control both branches of Congress now and the White House now. What are your plans to fix this now?

Johnson: So we're actually working with health care experts and we're looking at the faulty design of Obamacare and looking at how we can fix it now. Will Democrats actually do it? I doubt it. Their idea of fixing anything is to just throw more money at it, which is what they're trying to do with these temporary, pandemic-enhanced subsidies, which again, it's just driving health care costs higher.

Martin: Well, speaking of money, President Trump is suggesting that at least some furloughed federal workers might not be paid once the government reopens. Do you think that's fair?

Johnson: Again, I think shutdowns are stupid and we can avoid this whole thing. Wouldn't even be an issue if Democrats just vote for this continuing resolution. Or even better yet, we passed the Eliminate Shutdown Act and we'll never have to have this conversation again, Michel. And I like talking to you. I hate this conversation. This is ridiculous. We're in this situation. We can eliminate this for all time. But the big spenders, the appropriators, the Union Party loves this process because this is how exactly they've mortgaged our children's future. This is why we're $37 trillion in debt. That's the big picture.

Martin: The president is threatening to lay off the furloughed federal workers. What are your thoughts on that? I know that the federal workforce is not a big part of Wisconsin's workforce, but what are your thoughts about that? Do you think that's fair?

Johnson: Well, first of all, when you have a bankrupt entity, everybody gets laid off or when you have a company that's in real trouble, you have to start laying off just to get the company to survive. So that's what happens in the private sector. I don't know why the public sector employee should be immune to that exact same process. We need to start trimming the size of government, the size, scope and cost of it, because again, we are mortgageing our future, devaluing our dollar and that's why people can't afford things. But the shutdown showdowns, this is a distraction to the massive problem we have with $37 trillion in debt.

