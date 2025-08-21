Trump delivers pizza to National Guard working on his DC crackdown

Updated August 21, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT

President Trump on Thursday delivered pizza and hamburgers to a group of police and National Guard forces that he has charged with a high-profile push against what he has described as rampant crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C.

Trump had earlier suggested he would be going out on patrol. "I'm going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course. So we're going to do a job," Trump told The Todd Starnes Show.

But instead, it was a quick trip to an operations center for the U.S. Park Police on the Anacostia River. Carrying a handheld mic, Trump thanked law enforcement for their work.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America President Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

"I feel very safe now, and I'm hearing people are very safe, but I know within two weeks ... it's going to be at a level that's even far superior," Trump said.

Trump earlier this month sought to use emergency powers to take control of the Metropolitan Police Department. He deployed National Guard soldiers and seconded hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to the capital. The White House has said more than 600 people have been arrested on a range of charges and dozens of homeless encampments have been cleared.

The crackdown has been criticized as over the top by the city's mayor and other officials. Vice President Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were booed by protesters during a photo op with National Guard members at Union Station on Wednesday.

