The best games of 2025 so far, picked by NPR's staff

2025 finally brought the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and blockbuster exclusives like Mario Kart World. But the year has also seen a parade of indie breakouts, from Blue Prince to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Meanwhile, the video game industry lurched from massive strikes to landmark labor deals to deep layoffs.

NPR staff and contributors have explored the breadth of the gaming year, from long-awaited sequels like Death Stranding 2 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to imaginative tabletop games like Molly House and Daggerheart. Whether you're looking for a short diversion or an epic 50-hour adventure, we invite you to discover your next favorite game on this interactive list.

