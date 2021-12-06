© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

Afghan refugees navigate Bay Area resettlement

KALW | By Katherine Monahan
Published December 6, 2021 at 4:36 PM PST
Afghan Flag.jpg
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
/

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, and since then thousands of Afghan refugees are now in the U.S. with hundreds here in the Bay Area. But resettling people here is difficult. The refugees need to navigate transportation, employment and the expensive cost of housing and living in the Bay. Local nonprofits such as the Afghan Coalition are working to help them resettle and start new lives.

