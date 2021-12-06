Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Afghan refugees navigate Bay Area resettlement
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, and since then thousands of Afghan refugees are now in the U.S. with hundreds here in the Bay Area. But resettling people here is difficult. The refugees need to navigate transportation, employment and the expensive cost of housing and living in the Bay. Local nonprofits such as the Afghan Coalition are working to help them resettle and start new lives.