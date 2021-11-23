East Bay Park District goes green on Black Friday

The East Bay Regional Park District is going green on Black Friday. For the last seven years, the Park District has been celebrating Green Friday the day after Thanksgiving. Fees are waived for park entrances and activities including parking, dogs, horses, boat launching, fishing, as well as entry to Ardenwood Historic Farm.

The waiver does not include state fees for fishing licenses,watercraft inspections or private concessions like the carousel or the steam train at Tilden Regional Park.

Park goers can get moving at the "Feast Your Eyes on Nature" hike at the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve and the "Post Thanksgiving Hike It Off" at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, both beginning at 9 a.m. Ardenwood Historic Farm will have animal feeding at 3 p.m.

Green Friday is part of the #OptOutside movement that started in 2015. Millions of people and hundreds of organizations now participate each year. For more information about Green Friday activities visit www.ebparks.org