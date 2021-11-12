‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill Marin County reservoirs

Marin County’s reservoirs aren’t filled to the brim due to the heavy rains that fell in Northern California in the last few weeks, but they’re much better off than they were.

Last week’s storms, which followed an even heavier downpour the week before, helped raise capacity at the seven reservoirs in the Marin Municipal Water District from 32-percent of capacity to about 55-percent.

Those totals are expected to rise in the next few days as runoff continues to fill the reservoirs.Typically, reservoirs are about two-thirds of capacity this time of year.

A Marin Municipal Water District spokeswoman told the Marin Independent-Journal that some of the county’s smaller reservoirs are already full, but the larger ones are not near full capacity.

Local water officials said these past two storms were not enough to make up for two consecutive years of drought, and that there is no guarantee the region will see any more significant rainfall this winter.