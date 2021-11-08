Governor Newsom endorses $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by Congress
Among items covered by the federal infrastructure bill are 25 billion dollars for California highways and 84 billion dollars towards wildfire prevention in the state over the next five years.
In a press statement, Newsom said, “This historic infrastructure package stands to accelerate investments in our clean transportation infrastructure, help mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change and accelerate new projects that will create thousands of jobs.”
This infrastructure bill came two months after Newsom signed the $100 Billion California Comeback Plan. The bill gives immediate financial relief to two-thirds of Californians and funds pressing economic and natural disaster efforts in the state.