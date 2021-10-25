© 2021 KALW
Taking on the challenge of settling Afghan refugees in the Bay Area

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM PDT
Refugee and Immigrant Transitions
SF group helps Afghan refugees settle in the Bay

It’s been months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans were evacuated and are now making new homes in the U.S.

But it’s been difficult to resettle people here in the Bay Area, with the expensive cost of housing and living. In fact it’s something the US government has actually discouraged because of housing costs. The Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration said as of September 13, 225 Afghan refugees resettled in the Bay Area, with 300 more expected to arrive. Local non profits are working to help the refugees settle and start their new lives.

Jane Pak is Co-Executive Director of Refugee and Immigrant Transitions Professor of Migration Studies at USF. I talked with her about the challenges they’re facing.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Click here if you are interested in learning more about how you can help.

