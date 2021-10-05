© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents
Bay Area Tops List Of Smoky Cities Nationwide

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Ellen Finn
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT
Photo Illustration by Marissa Espiritu / Photo by Andrew Nixon
In a months-long investigation, the NPR California Newsroom investigated how wildfires are affecting the state and the country. They looked into our air quality, and reported on how the smoke resulting from wildfires has affected California communities. Using the data they compiled, they ranked US cities by how many ‘smoke days’ they have per year and Bay Area cities are at the top of that list.

The report is called "Dangerous Air." In this interview with Aaron Glantz, head of investigative reporting for the California Newsroom, we hear about their findings and what can be done.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

NewsCrosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Ellen Finn
Ellen (she/her) has a background in oral history, communication studies, and music. For the past two years, she has worked as a homelessness case manager in South Minneapolis. As a social worker, she got to hear compelling stories from her clients every day and is driven to amplify personal narrative as a source of empowerment and change. In her free time she bikes, plays double bass, and does queer stuff.
