Bay Area Tops List Of Smoky Cities Nationwide

In a months-long investigation, the NPR California Newsroom investigated how wildfires are affecting the state and the country. They looked into our air quality, and reported on how the smoke resulting from wildfires has affected California communities. Using the data they compiled, they ranked US cities by how many ‘smoke days’ they have per year and Bay Area cities are at the top of that list.

The report is called " Dangerous Air ." In this interview with Aaron Glantz, head of investigative reporting for the California Newsroom, we hear about their findings and what can be done.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

