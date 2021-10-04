© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

ACLU Alleges Discrimination In Pittsburg Schools

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM PDT
Last month, the ACLU sued the Pittsburg Unified School District for discrimination in its special education classes. The lawsuit alleges that outcomes for disabled students in the district are so poor it amounts to denying the students their right to an education.

The ACLU says Pittsburg Unified disproportionately placed Black students and English learners in special education classrooms, did not provide them the services they needed, and was more likely to suspend or expel those students.

In this interview, Linnea Nelson, the ACLU’s lead attorney on the case, talks about what role race plays in this case.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
