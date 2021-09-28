Nearly 200 San Francisco Police Employees Request Religious Exemptions To Vaccine Mandate

So far, about 91 percent of San Francisco’s governmental workforce of more than 35,000 employees have complied with the city’s vaccine mandate. But about 360 employees with the city police department have not, and a little more than half of them have applied for a religious exemption from being vaccinated.

Under the city’s vaccine mandate, employees working in high risk settings must be vaccinated by October 13. All other city employees must comply by November 1. Some have threatened to sue the city or resign over the mandate.

The City’s Department of Human Resources said it has tentatively approved 157 exemptions, so far. Even with the waivers, employees could be assigned to other roles, put on administrative leave, or ordered to work remotely. That could be a problem for some city police officers.