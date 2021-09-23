Oakland Records 100th Homicide, Votes To Fund Additional Police Academy

Oakland will now have five planned police training academies. The Council’s decision, Tuesday, comes just a day after Oakland recorded its hundredth homicide of 2021. The city reported 70 homicides at this time last year.

Sheng Thao is one of six council members who previously opposed financing a fifth police academy in June, rejecting proposals to expand from Mayor Libby Schaaf and fellow council member Loren Taylor. But Thao introduced Tuesday’s resolution, citing concerns from constituents about the city’s rates of gun violence and securing funding to support other voter-mandated civilian safety measures.

Opponents of the resolution, including Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, argued the city should instead invest funds into citywide mental health, violence interruption, and recreation services.

The newly approved police academy is expected to host 20 new trainees beginning early next year.

