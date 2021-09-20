Albany City Council Considering Rematriation Resolution

These initiatives include officially recognizing the Confederated Villages of Lisjan, who are part of the Ohlone nation, as one of the original peoples of the land upon which Albany was settled.

The resolution would also give a directive to the Parks and Recreation, and Open Space Commission to work in collaboration with the Sogorea Te’ Land trust. That’s an urban Indigenous organization led by women. Together they would introduce plans to rematriate public lands and spaces back to the Confederated Villages of Lisjan.

Furthermore, the city council and the Lisjan people would draft a land acknowledgment that would be read at the start of each council meeting and other city board meetings.

If passed this initiative would make Albany the first city in Lisjan territory to have such a practice. Lisjan territory includes Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, and Emeryville.

