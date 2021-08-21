San Francisco Enacts Proof of Vaccination Mandate

As of last Friday, the San Francisco Department of Public Health began requiring proof of full vaccination at any indoor business that serves food or where your breathing will be elevated.

Vaccine requirements are also in effect at events with 1,000 people or more, regardless of whether food or drink is served. The guidelines say people 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination.

According to the city, the following forms of proof are okay:

a paper Vaccination Record Card from the CDC

an image of the paper card on a cellphone

a digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the state of California

an approved private app to verify your vaccination status

The city says full vaccination means two weeks after your final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate, however, does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including children under 12. There are also limited exemptions for religious and qualifying medical reasons.

Proof of vaccination is not required at businesses that don’t serve food and drink, or where people don't engage in exercise, such as clothing shops, supermarkets and hair salons.

Whether or not people are vaccinated, they will have to wear masks indoors in San Francisco.

