San Joaquin Public Health Begins Releasing In-Depth Covid Information

KALW | By Ellen Finn
Published August 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM PDT
san joaquin county.jpg
/\/\ichael Patric
/
CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Sprinklers water down an agricultural field beneath foothills in southern San Joaquin County.

This week, San Joaquin Public Health Services will begin releasing a new COVID-19 data report three days-per-week. They’re releasing the information more frequently to give residents in-depth statistics regarding cases.

Cheryl Laughlin, San Joaquin County Public Health’s public information officer, said, "It used to be every Tuesday by 2 p.m. we’d have a new weekly report come out. More people in the community wanted more frequent information. And now the report is updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by 3:00 so the community can get information more frequently."

The database breaks down data by race, age group, comorbidities like asthma or diabetes, and includes information about available ICU beds.

"It’s all information that was always available but it was from multiple sources," Laughlin said. "The biggest benefit to the community is that they can find all the information in one place."

According to Tuesday's data, San Joaquin County has 188 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. The county has only seven intensive care unit beds available. The data indicated that about half of the county is fully-vaccinated.

Ellen Finn
Ellen (she/her) has a background in oral history, communication studies, and music. For the past two years, she has worked as a homelessness case manager in South Minneapolis. As a social worker, she got to hear compelling stories from her clients every day and is driven to amplify personal narrative as a source of empowerment and change. In her free time she bikes, plays double bass, and does queer stuff.
