Stevie Nicks Drops Out Of BottleRock Due To COVID-19 Concern

The singer made her announcement over Twitter last week, stating that, “rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us.” Despite being fully-vaccinated, she plans to err on the side of caution, and will not be performing for the rest of the year. Instead, BottleRock plans to replace Nicks’ headlining slot with country singer Chris Stapleton.

The festival, scheduled for the weekend of September 3rd, comes amid a recent spike in COVID cases for Napa County. Nearly 500 new cases were reported in July, up from 120 in June. For the week of July 20th, 60 percent of new cases were among fully vaccinated individuals.