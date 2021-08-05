Birthplace Of The Doobie Brothers Headed For Historic Landmark Status

The single-story craftsman style home on 12th Street was rented by The Doobie Brothers frontman and songwriter, Tom Johnston, while he attended San Jose State University from 1969-1973.

The house served as the group’s main rehearsal space during those formative years and has been cited as the place where several of their biggest hits were written, including 1972’s “Listen to the Music.”

The Doobie Brothers have gone on to sell more than 48 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year.

The application for the house's historical designation was submitted by current property owners, John and Lauren White. If the city council approves it, the home’s exterior will be restored, and a bronze plaque will be installed explaining its significance.