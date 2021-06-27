San Francisco Unemployment Rate Improves, Still Not Back To Normal

San Francisco County residents filed nearly 3,000 unemployment claims last week. That’s almost 600 fewer than the previous week, according to data from the Employment Development Department.

This week last year, nearly 7,000 claims were recorded.

Despite recent improvement, the city’s current unemployment rate still hasn’t come close to pre-pandemic normalcy. In fact, it is still four times higher than it was in February 2020, when the economy was considered healthy.

