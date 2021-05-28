© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
Bayview Edition: May 26, 2021

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Kevin Vance
Published May 28, 2021 at 12:15 PM PDT
BayviewEdition.png

Click the play button to listen to the live newscast with info & resources for San Francisco's Bayview District.

Great Plates Delivered

“Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

  1. Help seniors and other adults at high risk from COVID-19 to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day
  2. Provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Is Golden Gate Park really for all San Franciscans? — SF Examiner

“It can around an hour to travel from Third Street, Bayview’s central commercial corridor, to the Rose Garden on JFK Drive, on the 44 O’Shaugnessy bus. According to GoogleMaps, weekday itinerary suggestions from other parts of the neighborhood can require multiple transfers, some of which include the 15-Bayview Hunters Point Express, a Muni route launched during the pandemic in response to high demand in the area. When public transit isn’t a reliable or timely option, people turn to cars. That’s exactly what’s happened in the Bayview, where almost half of all households own two or more cars, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency Community-Based Transportation Plan.”

Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
