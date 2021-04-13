Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations Against Mayor Of Windsor Continues
The California Attorney General’s Office would prosecute any potential criminal charges against the mayor of the wine country town of Windsor, who has been accused of sexual assault by six women.
Mayor Dominic Foppoli has denied the women’s claims, writing in a statement that he is “completely innocent of the conduct alleged” in a recent report by the San Francisco Chronicle. The Attorney General’s Office took over as lead agency after a conflict of interest within the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office forced local prosecutors to recuse themselves. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation last week.