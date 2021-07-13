© 2021 KALW
New Arrivals: A Pocket-Sized Book Tour

Matthew Clark Davison Novel Explores A False Accusation Against A Teacher In A Progressive City

Published July 13, 2021 at 1:34 PM PDT
Matthew Clark Davison.png

San Francisco Author Matthew Clark Davison reads from his novel "Doubting Thomas." The book examines the fallout of a false accusation that ended Thomas’s job as a teacher and he’s flashing back to just after he’s graduated from UC Berkeley.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

