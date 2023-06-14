© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Law & Justice

Proposed SF ordinance would expand gun bans

KALW | By Laura Isaza
Published June 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Adam Fagan
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani and City Attorney David Chiu proposed an ordinance to expand the list of places that ban concealed guns.

The proposal followed three shootings that have taken place in San Francisco over the past five days. Currently, concealed guns are banned in schools, at public gatherings, and on property owned by the city. The proposal would expand that list to several more locations including hospitals, places of worship, and parks.

The proposed ordinance is a response to a ruling from the Supreme Court last year that struck down a New York City ban on the carry of concealed weapons without “proper cause.”

On the announced proposal, Supervisor Catherine Stefani tweeted, “With this, we put our residents’ safety above the right to carry weapons that kill.”

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors will vote on the ordinance later this year. A similar bill at the state level, SB2 – that would create additional requirements for gun ownership – will also be up for a vote later this year.

Laura Isaza
Laura Isaza is an audio journalist primarily covering climate and the environment. Born and raised in the Seattle area, she came to the Bay to attend UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. On her off time, you'll most likely find her skiing up and down mountains or attempting to climb rocks.
