Proposed SF ordinance would expand gun bans

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani and City Attorney David Chiu proposed an ordinance to expand the list of places that ban concealed guns.

The proposal followed three shootings that have taken place in San Francisco over the past five days. Currently, concealed guns are banned in schools, at public gatherings, and on property owned by the city. The proposal would expand that list to several more locations including hospitals, places of worship, and parks.

The proposed ordinance is a response to a ruling from the Supreme Court last year that struck down a New York City ban on the carry of concealed weapons without “proper cause.”

On the announced proposal, Supervisor Catherine Stefani tweeted , “With this, we put our residents’ safety above the right to carry weapons that kill.”