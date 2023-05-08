Another former Recology employee pleads guilty in corruption case

The former vice president and manager of San Francisco’s Recology group, John Porter, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire and mail fraud. Making him the second person to do so from the company.

In August of 2021, Paul Giusti, Recology’s former government and community relations manager, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a local official and commit honest services fraud.

Porter admitted to paying more than $55,000 in bribes to then Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, in exchange for favorable treatment related to contracts and rate increases.

Porter approved the payments for holiday parties that Nuru hosted for “friends, political supporters and select employees” between October 2017 and January 2020.

Last year, Nuru was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. According to his prior guilty plea, he admitted to taking bribes from multiple entities who had business with the Department of Public Works.

Porter’s sentencing is scheduled for September seven and he could face a maximum 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.