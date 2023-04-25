Lavell's choice: Healing or revenge?

This piece aired in the April 24, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

After being stabbed in a prison riot, Lavell Stewart faced a choice. He could seek revenge... or he could break the decades long cycle of violence that had roots all the way back in his childhood.

b.f. thames, one of our Uncuffed producers at Solano State prison, has also struggled with violence. He asked Stewart to share his story, in order to better understand how he made a decision that ultimately transformed his life.

"Being bullied, teased, verbally disrespected — those things carried on into my adult life. So I wrestled with those situations when I was contemplating on whether or not I was gonna allow myself to heal and then take my behind back out here on this yard."



This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed and edited by Andrew Stelzer and Sonia Paul. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

