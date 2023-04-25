© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Law & Justice

Lavell's choice: Healing or revenge?

KALW | By bf thames,
Uncuffed
Published April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Lavell Stewart smiles
Uncuffed/KALW
/
Lavell Stewart

This piece aired in the April 24, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

After being stabbed in a prison riot, Lavell Stewart faced a choice. He could seek revenge... or he could break the decades long cycle of violence that had roots all the way back in his childhood.

b.f. thames, one of our Uncuffed producers at Solano State prison, has also struggled with violence. He asked Stewart to share his story, in order to better understand how he made a decision that ultimately transformed his life.

"Being bullied, teased, verbally disrespected — those things carried on into my adult life. So I wrestled with those situations when I was contemplating on whether or not I was gonna allow myself to heal and then take my behind back out here on this yard."

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed and edited by Andrew Stelzer and Sonia Paul. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Tags
Law & Justice From The Producers Of Uncuffed
bf thames
Brian “bf” Thames has published five non-fiction books while incarcerated over the last 30 years. A pending 6th book advocating self-reliance and better decision making in potentially dangerous encounters is on the way. Learning languages is an exciting pastime for him. He’s become reasonably fluent in French, conversational in Spanish, and learned ASL during the Covid-19 pandemic. His favorite animals are Great Danes, and any variation of parrots/parakeets. Acquiring general knowledge and education about the world and existence tends to make him giddy.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
