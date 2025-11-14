The Bay Agenda: The Future of San Francisco Housing

San Francisco is about to undergo massive changes. The state has mandated that tens of thousands of homes need to be built in the city. With the deadline fast approaching, the question is where and how.

Mayor Daniel Lurie has introduced a "Family Zoning Plan" that would increase building height limitations along transit corridors and some other areas. City supervisors have introduced other ideas, any of which could change the look and feel of the city's neighborhoods.

SF Public Press Executive Director Lila LaHood and KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny moderated a town hall conversation bringing together stakeholders with different ideas of how to move forward.

Panelists include:

Brianna Morales, the Community Organizer at the Housing Action Coalition (HAC), a member-supported advocacy organization dedicated to expanding housing opportunities for people of all income levels to address California’s housing shortage and affordability crisis. She leads organizing and advocacy efforts in San Francisco and the East Bay, mobilizing community members, coalition partners, and policymakers to advance pro-housing policies and good urbanism. Guided by values of equity, coalition-building, and pragmatism, Brianna bridges policy analysis and organizing to make housing policy accessible and champion an inclusive, equitable future for all Californians.

Sharon Ng, a community planner representing REP-SF, the Race & Equity in All Planning Coalition, an organization seeking to build a future in San Francisco with diverse communities, stable, affordable housing and equitable access to resources and opportunities. She studied City & Regional Planning at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with minors in Ethnic Studies, Political Science, and Sustainable Environments. She now works as a planner in the community development field.

Jane Natoli, the San Francisco Organizing Director at Yimby Action. She came to YIMBY Action after serving on the board since 2018 and as a volunteer lead since 2016. Before joining YIMBY Action, she worked professionally in anti-money laundering compliance for companies such as Lithic, Stripe, and Wells Fargo. Jane serves on the board of directors for Equality California as the c4 Vice President. She currently resides in Inner Richmond in San Francisco

Fred Sherburn-Zimmer, an economic justice organizer for 25 years with both workers and tenants. They are the Campaigns and Policy Director at Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, where they help tenants organize against evictions, to lower rents and improve housing conditions.

Lila LaHood is Executive Director of the San Francisco Public Press. She has worked as a nonprofit consultant, and as a freelance writer and editor. She was previously a business writer at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where she covered retail and real estate. Lila has an M.S. from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a B.A. in international relations from Stanford University. She is a current member and past-president of the board of directors of the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.