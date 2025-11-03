How the Bay Area is stepping up to support SNAP recipients

The Trump administration announced Monday morning that it will partially fund SNAP this month.

Recipients will get about half the amount they usually do and it’s coming from an emergency fund authorized by Congress.

But that won’t be enough to feed the over half a million Bay Area residents who rely on food stamps to survive. Counties, food banks, and even local businesses are stepping up to help.

In Contra Costa County, officials are planning to allocate nearly $21 million dollars from their rainy day fund to distribute debit cards to SNAP recipients.

In Marin County, the Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to allocate $800,000 to residents losing benefits.

Santa Clara County is supporting a local food bank with $4.5 million in supplemental funding.

Many Bay Area schools, nonprofits and restaurants are offering support to people who are losing their benefits.

