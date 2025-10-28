Bay Area restaurants poised to fill the void for SNAP recipients

Several Bay Area restaurants have stepped forward to offer discounted or free meals to families whose federal nutrition benefits will expire this weekend.

Forty-two million Americans stand to lose their benefits this weekend, including nearly half a million in the Bay Area.

The Trump administration has declined to use five billion dollars in contingency funds to continue the benefits.

Coyote Media reports that some restaurants in San Francisco and Oakland, as well as some in Santa Clara and San Jose, will be offering free meals to low-income families. At some establishments, parents will pay for meals at discounted prices, while children will eat for free.

Recipients are being asked to bring their EBT cards. You can find a list of local participating restaurants by logging on to our website at kalw.org.

List of participating Bay Area restaurants (courtesy of Coyote Media):

Al Pastor Papi , 232 O’Farrell St., San Francisco11am–8pm Tuesday through Saturday. SNAP recipients can receive free bean or chicken burritos. (Identification also required.) Up to four burritos a week per family.

Gamers Heaven,1171 Homestead Road, #190, Santa Clara12pm–10pm Tuesday through Sunday. Children (12 years or younger) of SNAP recipients receive a free kids' meal (dino nuggets and tots). Parents will also get 25 percent off of any food and drink orders.

Monster Pho , 360 40th St., OaklandLunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Children (12 years or younger) of SNAP recipients receive free pho for dine-in or takeout. Parents can receive 25 percent off their own meals. Children will also be signed up for a Dec. 20th toy drive in Oakland Chinatown.

OG Tacos (Check Instagram for locations and times). SNAP recipients can receive free tacos dorados filled with birria, with up to three orders per family. (Identification also required.)

Puerto Rican Street Cuisine,1430 23rd Ave., OaklandLunch and dinner Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. Free kids meals for children of SNAP recipients: a mini empanada, a side dish, maduros, water, and a toy.

Shrimpin' Ain't Easy, Check Instagram for locations and times. Children of SNAP recipients receive a free chicken and garlic rice burrito and drink. Parents will also receive a discount on their own meals. Limit of 5 burritos per family per week.

Tony & Alba’s Pizza and Pasta , 3137 Stevens Creek Blvd., San JoseLunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Children of SNAP recipients eat for free for dine-in or takeout. Parents can receive discounted meals as well.