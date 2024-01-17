© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cal State University faculty plan five-day strike

KALW | By Pat McMahon
Published January 17, 2024 at 2:01 PM PST
San Francisco State University
Prayitno Photography
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco State University

The California Faculty Association – the union representing thousands of professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches across Cal State Universities – have planned a five-day strike which will begin on the first day of the spring semester. The union’s primary concern is a five-percent pay increase that representatives say is not enough to match rising inflation.

The five-percent increase put forward by CSU comes after months of negotiations with the union. The university recently called off discussions with CFA, citing very little movement over the eight-month process.

The CFA is seeking a twelve-percent pay increase to be applied retroactively to last summer, but university officials said the demands were “not financially viable” due to limited reserves.

CSU says that the desired pay increase would cost the university $380 million dollars per year. The university has already agreed to a five-percent pay raise with five other associated unions.

In December, faculty across four Cal State campuses –including San Francisco State, Sacramento State, Cal Poly Pomona, and Cal State L.A. – participated in rolling one-day strikes over their desired pay. Union president Charles Toombs says the university “gives us no other option but to continue to move forward with our plan for a systemwide strike.”

The California State University network serves more than 460,000 students across the state. The union has called for walkouts to take place across all 23 campuses. University representatives have said that campuses will remain open during the strike, and will try to limit disruptions to students.

The current contract between CSU and the California Faculty Association expires in June, when a new contract will be negotiated.
Tags
KALW News EducationEconomy, Business & Labor
Pat McMahon
Pat McMahon is a member of the 2024 KALW Audio Academy, an audio producer, sound artist, and radio enthusiast.
See stories by Pat McMahon