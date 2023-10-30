SF Library launches, a free music platform

Here’s one for the local music lovers. Bay Beats, a San Francisco Public Library streaming platform, launched this weekend. Anyone can stream music and library card holders can even download albums.

The library received more than 600 submissions after putting out an open call for music in the spring. The result? Bay Beats. The streaming service is a curated selection of over one hundred musicians — from jazz to soul, rap to rock, and classical to world.

Bay Beats celebrated its launch with a concert outside the Main Street Library on Saturday. The lineup featured six artists with music on the platform. Performers included Nashville Honeymoon and Razteria.

Brian Weaver, a San Francisco librarian, said, “For anyone wondering whether we’ve still got it, I can personally assure you that the music scene in San Francisco and beyond is alive and well.”

You can listen to the free streaming service at baybeats.sfpl.org.