SF Library launches, a free music platform

KALW | By Leenah Najeiah Bassouni
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
BayCity News
/
https://www.baycitynews.com/images/BCN-20231028-BAYBEATS-01.png

Here’s one for the local music lovers. Bay Beats, a San Francisco Public Library streaming platform, launched this weekend. Anyone can stream music and library card holders can even download albums.

The library received more than 600 submissions after putting out an open call for music in the spring. The result? Bay Beats. The streaming service is a curated selection of over one hundred musicians — from jazz to soul, rap to rock, and classical to world.

Bay Beats celebrated its launch with a concert outside the Main Street Library on Saturday. The lineup featured six artists with music on the platform. Performers included Nashville Honeymoon and Razteria.

Brian Weaver, a San Francisco librarian, said, “For anyone wondering whether we’ve still got it, I can personally assure you that the music scene in San Francisco and beyond is alive and well.”

You can listen to the free streaming service at baybeats.sfpl.org.
Leenah Najeiah Bassouni
Leenah Najeiah Bassouni is a 2023 Audio Academy Fellow. She is a Libyan archivist and open source investigator. Her work centers on Islamic dream theory, surveillance, and subversive radio histories. She is interested in the silences of the archive, dreaming new futures, and rugs. In her free time, you can find her digging for textiles or road-tripping.
