OUSD students, staff urge district statement on Palestine

Vida Mendoza is a senior at Life Academy high school in Oakland. She’s also a student director, which means she works closely with the OUSD school board.

At last week’s school board meeting, with a red and white checkered keffiyeh draped around her shoulders, she spoke out against what she says is genocide in Palestine.

“I would like everyone to know that I do not speak against any person, religion, or nation. I speak in the name of humanity. [...] Over 6, 000 Palestinian people have been killed since October 7th of this year. Over 50 bloodlines have been wiped from existence. Palestinians are expected to give up their land or die upon refusal. This is genocide.”

After Mendoza’s comments, the school board opened the mic up to students and staff, all of whom spoke in support of the rights of Palestinian people. Many asked that the school district do more to educate students about the Israeli occupation of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Board President Mike Hutchinson said he expects the board to introduce a resolution related to the war at its next meeting, which is on November 8th.