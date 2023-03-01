San Francisco’s recovery from COVID lagging, nationally

Among the 25 largest metro areas in the country by regional gross domestic product, San Francisco's pandemic recovery ranked 24th on the Regional Economic Recovery Index, besting only Baltimore.

San Jose fared better, but is still in the back half of the ranking at 16th. The Austin, Dallas and Denver metro areas have had the greatest recovery to date, according to the Bay Area Council .

Pandemic recovery was measured via 15 different metrics, including local job growth, population growth, office occupancy, labor force growth, sales tax receipts and the construction of new housing.

San Francisco's recovery ranking includes data from Oakland and Berkeley, while San Jose's includes data from Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

The Economic Institute developed the index in partnership with the commercial real estate firm CBRE and its Tech Insights Center.

CBRE has regularly tracked office occupancy in San Francisco throughout the pandemic, finding in a report released last month that roughly 27 percent of the city's offices were vacant at the end of 2022.

San Jose and San Francisco scored well in just one category -- investment -- with the San Jose metro area attracting the most venture capital funding of the 25 measured regions. San Francisco ranked eighth, near Philadelphia and New York.