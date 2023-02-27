Appeals court ruling pauses construction at Berkeley’s People’s Park

Berkeleyside reported that appeals Judge Gordon Roberts ruled that UC-Berkeley had violated state environmental law with its plans to build housing for about 1,100 students on the site of People’s Park .

The decision sided with plaintiffs – Make UC A Good Neighbor and the People’s Park Historic Advocacy Group – who filed suit last year against the university, arguing that Cal did not consider adequate alternatives to building at the site.

The appeals court ruling sets up a state Supreme Court challenge by UC-Berkeley.

Spokesperson Dan Maglouf told Berkeleyside the ruling was “unprecedented and dangerous,” and vowed the university would appeal to the state’s highest court. He said the plan for the new student housing had been supported by most of Berkeley’s elected leaders.

The University had attempted to clear the park of homeless encampments last August, moving some to local motels temporarily. But Berkeleyside reports that many former homeless residents had returned to People’s Park.