Oakland Zoo reopening to guests

The massive rainstorms that washed away 2022 left behind plenty of damage for Bay Area residents to clean up in the month of January.

At the Oakland Zoo, construction crews have been working hard to repair a massive sinkhole that opened up when a culvert collapsed under the Golf Links Road vehicle entrance on January 1st.

With repairs underway, the Zoo has remained closed this month. Prospective guests hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite animals have had to settle for video updates from the Zoo’s social media team.

In the absence of human visitors, the Zoo’s staff have cared for a pair of orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued from Santa Cruz, cleaned up fallen trees in the hyena enclosure , and kept the tortoises watered and the chimps fed .

Finally — at the end of this week — guests will be able to see the animals in person once again. The Oakland Zoo will reopen to the public on Friday, February 3rd .