What is a ‘mass shooting?’

Media coverage of the tragic incidents begs the question: When do we call something a “mass shooting?” And what is a “mass killing?” Well, the definition depends on the media organization, or on the database many of them use.

For example, many media organizations cite the Gun Violence Archive – which has been tracking shootings since 2013. The site defines a “mass shooting” as two or more people being shot or killed in a single incident.

The Mass Shooter Tracker , which is frequently cited by news organizations, like The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, The Economist and the BBC, defines a “mass shooting” as an incident in which four or more people are injured.

But some news organizations have their own definition. For example, Mother Jones defines a “mass shooting” as a single incident in a public place resulting in the killing of three or more people – but this excludes robberies, gang activity or an attack by unidentified persons.

The FBI does not have a definition for “mass shootings,” but they do have one for “mass murder,” which is an incident where four or more people are killed. There’s also a federal statute, the Investigative Assistance for Violent Crime Act of 2012. It defines a “mass killing” as the deaths of three or more individuals in a single incident, excluding the perpetrator.