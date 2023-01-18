Monterey among counties added to FEMA disaster declaration list

FEMA officials added Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday, a day after the first disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County.

Monterey County has suffered at least $30 million in public infrastructure damage during the recent storms, county officials said Sunday in a preliminary damage assessment as part of its official reporting to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The estimate includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, and damage to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment. It also includes damage to public utilities, parks and recreation facilities.

Additionally, initial estimates indicate the area's agriculture Industry suffered losses of $40 to $50 million.

FEMA funding can back efforts surrounding cleanup and sanitation, repairs and other storm services. Referral lists and legal aid can also be provided for some eligible applicants.

Monterey County residents can now access an online tool to report flood and storm damage in a survey designed to help county leaders measure the impact of recent storms and seek potential funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The local personal damage assessment survey was created by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management and is available in Spanish and English, according to the county.