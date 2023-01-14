Why Foster City wants to cull geese

There’s been numerous stories making the headlines revolving the question of how to best live with wildlife in a city. This past summer, Foster City, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area entered the national spotlight because of the uproar it caused amongst residents and readers across the country – the City’s decided on a controversial plan to kill its local geese.

Pros and Cons

The story picks up in Foster City Hall with residents offering solutions or comments to weigh in on the decision. There isn’t a big crowd but those in attendance have signs and speeches ready. The age range goes from young adults, adults with kids and older folk.

Once the constituents are advised to sign a paper for public comments with their name, a line starts.

“Please stop the plan to kill the geese,” says a constituent. “And allow for the whole community to be involved.”

But even in the crowd of pro-geese life, there are a few residents who express discontent with the geese problem.

“The goose have to go, they shouldn’t be here.” says another constituent. “My kid has to pick up poop at Bowditch to play football.”

Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Photo of Canada geese poop in Foster City's Leo Ryan Park. The abundance of poop has created a nuisance for the City's residents.

A City in the Bay

Foster City is in the middle of the peninsula, right where the San Mateo-Dumbarton Bridge ends. It’s an affluent waterfront suburb built in the 60s right on top of marshes and landfills where geese congregated long before.

The water from the Bay snakes through the neighborhoods in man-made lagoons and the water flow is controlled through dams.

If you head to the lagoons, like Leo Ryan Park, you’ll find that the grass is perfectly mowed, and the water has this artificially deep-blue tint. You’ll see kids running around the pier, adults taking dance class, and people lounging on benches.

But you’ll also find geese and a lot of their poop. If you don’t know what it looks like, it’s green and it's all over the grass and sidewalk. While the poop is in the national media attention, the problem really started with water quality.

Beach Bummer

Every year, a water environmental group, Heal the Bay, tests out water quality all over the state of California. The beaches with top quality receive a top grade but those that have problems receive a failing grade.

And in summer of 2021, Foster City’s three beaches; Erckenbrack Park, Gull Park and Marlin Park made it on Beach Bummer’s list of top 10 beaches with the worst quality in California. These beaches had a failing grade.

Because of that report, Foster City hired outside environmental consultants to test the water and figure out what was causing the problem. The report found geese and seagulls bacteria in the water samples. Which ultimately led the City to consider a controversial decision.

Into the National Spotlight

“I basically read an article in the local paper that said that the council was going to kill the geese,” says Ann Lee. ”And I thought that was an outrageous reason to kill wildlife.”

Lee is a former professor who retired to Foster City. She wasn’t looking to get into politics.

But she learned that the City Council had received a federal permit to kill at least 100 geese, in an effort to solve the water pollution problem. Lee tried to express her concerns to the City Council.

“I sent multiple emails, and each time it never made it on the record,” says Lee. “So that was when I decided to maybe start a petition to get their attention.”

Lee posted the petition on the app NextDoor and word got around in Foster City quickly. People showed up to the City Council meetings regularly to weigh in.

And because this story caught the attention of the national media because of Nextdoor and public comments, people from the East Coast called in to comment like the Animal Protection League of New Jersey or a Geese scaring service from New York.

Second Opinion

While the City was set on killing the geese because their poop equals pollution, one thing needed to be clear: were the geese the cause of the water pollution? I reached out to Luke Ginger, water quality scientist at Heal the Bay. Remember, Heal the Bay’s report was kind of what started this whole controversy.

“The purpose behind it is to get some action done,'' says Luke Ginger. “It's not to like shame or demonize these areas but just to focus on them and try to figure out a way to improve them.”

Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Canada goose at Leo Ryan Park, away from its gaggle.

Ginger says - when the City hired consultants to look into the problem, they only surveyed one park when they should have surveyed all the parks. And that survey found the geese aren’t the only source of pollution. And that pollution isn’t just coming from Foster City.

Since the lagoon exists within a watershed, the source of pollution in man-made lagoons is more than just the water park area. And if the lagoon is dealing with pollution problems, the lagoon needs some circulation.

“You need some sort of movement of the water,'' says Ginger. “Otherwise, pollution is just going to stick around and not go anywhere.”

As for the goose poop in the water? Ginger wouldn’t recommend culling geese.

Foster City community members have been calling for the city to use non-lethal options to control the goose population. But some of the options include building a big statue of a hawk or not mowing the lawn to scare the geese into thinking there are predators who are hiding in the grass. It’s a way to re-create a natural ecosystem that used to be here in this former marshland.

But Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi has said in various City Council’s meetings, they’ve tried all of these options and they don’t work.

Foster City Council members declined to comment on this story. Their Communications Manager said this issue has zapped their resources since it has gotten the attention of national media.

Wildlife in the City

So I reached out to a goose expert, David Drake. He’s a wildlife specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his job is understanding how animals navigate urban landscapes.

Drake says when we talk about geese, we’re talking specifically about a species called Canada geese. But there are two populations of Canada geese. One is the migratory population that flies up to Canada in the summertime and then south for the winter. The second population is the resident population, the geese that don’t migrate and hang around the parks all year causing the poop problem.

“There are more geese than the environment can handle,” says Drake. “And typically, you have geese that are over grazing turf areas.”

It turns out in the city of Madison, Wiscousin where David Drake lives, they have to kill geese every few years to control the population. But there’s always calls from the public to stop this practice.

“It is not just Wisconsin,'' says Drake. “It can stir up controversy, regardless of where is occurring.”

And he says, if you use a non-lethal technique you’re not solving the problem. You’re just moving it somewhere else. Because the real solution is using a lethal management technique.

This solution is maybe the sad reality of building cities on top of former marshes and building picturesque parks that attract geese while not having natural predators to keep them in check. There is no circle of life happening here.

As of now, the City has directed staff to develop a goose management plan and has said there is no plan to cull the geese at this time.

