Another major storm batters Bay Area

The impacts of the “bomb cyclone” that hit the Bay Area is still being felt. About 100,000 customers were without power last night. Most were on the Peninsula, which has 41,001 customers affected. Power was cut to more than 6,500 customers in San Francisco. More than 19,000 lost power in the North Bay, another 15,000 in the East Bay and about 17-thousand in the South Bay.

Nearly 3,000 PG&E emergency personnel are working within the region to restore power.

In Oakland, a state of emergency declaration was declared. The city's public works, transportation, fire and police departments have all staffed up to manage increased service needs, according to the announcement.

The fire department's crisis responders have been working with unhoused residents to inform them of shelter options and coordinating transportation for those who need it. In addition, the Ira Jinkins Center -- near the Coliseum -- will be providing three free meals on today, as well as providing emergency shelter to all ages and families.

The city's year-round shelter at St. Vincent de Paul in West Oakland, doubled their bed capacity to serve the homeless through Friday morning enabling them to shelter up to 100 people.

For residents who need a temporary refuge from the wet weather, or for those experiencing a power outage, all 18 public library locations are open and have power.

In San Jose, new Mayor Matt Mahan said the city has declared a state of emergency and an evacuation order, noting the conditions could be threatening for homeless residents living by creeks and rivers. On Wednesday, he and other city officials visited homeless camps to warn about flooding and inform them of available shelter.

The city has opened overnight warming centers at Roosevelt Community Center, the West Valley library branch and Seven Trees Community Center. The city will open more on an as-needed basis. VTA is offering free shuttle services to help unhoused residents get to these locations.

In Sonoma County, a one-year-old child was killed when a redwood tree fell on a mobile home near Occidental, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff also issued an evacuation order for residents living along a 30-mile stretch of the raging Russian River, as waters rose to a foot above flood level – with expected weekend rains expected to raise that level even more.

At SFO, the storm caused nearly 90 flights to be canceled and more than 300 flights to be delayed. CBS13 reported that several incoming flights were diverted to Sacramento International Airport.