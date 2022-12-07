Santa Clara families find housing relief through a new community program

The more than $3 million Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project targets families with children under 18, who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Led by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, this program includes an evaluation to assess the effectiveness of guaranteed income on housing stability, health and overall well-being.

According to Rentdata.org, monthly rent in Silicon Valley is nearly $3,000, and estimated that families would need to make more than three times the minimum earned wage. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will give 150 Santa Clara County families experiencing homelessness and housing issues $1,000 per month of cash assistance for two years.

According to one of the leading partners spearheading this project, Destination: Home, said in a statement, “the program is designed to help participants achieve housing stability as well as greater independence over their lives, finances, and future.”

Biohub Investigator Chan Zuckerberg told San Jose Inside, “we hope to show that guaranteed income is an innovative and evidence-based approach to addressing the crisis of homelessness in the U.S.”