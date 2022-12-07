© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Santa Clara families find housing relief through a new community program

KALW | By Kelby McIntosh
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM PST
49989436468_17ae242a18_o.jpg
Ian Abbott
/
Flicker / Creative Commons

The more than $3 million Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project targets families with children under 18, who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Led by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, this program includes an evaluation to assess the effectiveness of guaranteed income on housing stability, health and overall well-being.

According to Rentdata.org, monthly rent in Silicon Valley is nearly $3,000, and estimated that families would need to make more than three times the minimum earned wage. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will give 150 Santa Clara County families experiencing homelessness and housing issues $1,000 per month of cash assistance for two years.

According to one of the leading partners spearheading this project, Destination: Home, said in a statement, “the program is designed to help participants achieve housing stability as well as greater independence over their lives, finances, and future.”

Biohub Investigator Chan Zuckerberg told San Jose Inside, “we hope to show that guaranteed income is an innovative and evidence-based approach to addressing the crisis of homelessness in the U.S.”

KALW News
Kelby McIntosh
Growing up in the small town of Mashall, Texas, Kelby has been in love with sound since he was a kid. Coming from a musically inclined family, Kelby transferred those skills into audio and news production. Working with companies like Cumulus Radio and KETK, Kelby left Texas in 2018 and moved to the Bay Area to expand his production talents with KALW to amplify positive change with quality media work.
See stories by Kelby McIntosh