PG&E warns of possible power outages with storms in the region

The electrical company expects the region to endure storms passing by intermittently starting Saturday until at least next Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center also forecasts rainy weather through Nov. 15.

Neil Flaiz, a meteorologist in PG&E's Meteorological Operations department, said the company is bracing for the impact of storms expected to hit the area in the next two weeks.

PG&E recommends residents to prepare ahead of time to stay safe in stormy weather.

This means reporting downed power lines immediately, ensuring electric generators are properly installed and cleaning up safely after a storm has passed.

In the event of a power outage, PG&E recommends residents to use flashlights and not candles, turn off all appliances and keep a backup phone on-hand.