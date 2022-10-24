Wi-Fi program expands Internet service in San Jose

The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program , which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage.

The network is now available in neighborhoods near Independence High School and Andrew P. Hill High School.

Liccardo said in a statement,"Connectivity is vital to modern life, and it is our responsibility here in the innovation capital of the world to offer our low-income students and residents free, reliable internet. Every resident deserves the opportunity to access critical educational, economic, social, and health services that are imperative in this 21st-century economy."

The new neighborhoods join those near James Lick High School,

Overfelt High School, and Yerba Buena High School to make up the five SJ Access networks currently available.

The Oak Grove High School neighborhood is scheduled to join the network by the end of the year. Early next year should see Mt. Pleasant High School and Silver Creek High School come online.

According to the mayor's office, the city has invested more than 13-million dollars of federal and city funds on the program, which will host two networks: one for students and one for the general public.

