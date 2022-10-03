Education law to serve school districts with Native American curriculum.

Schools are encouraged to form task forces made up of tribal representatives to collect annual reports on the progress of these course materials. The reports are to be shared with the Senate and Assembly Education Committee to inform future policies.

Assemblymember James Ramos, from the San Bernardino area, authored the bill. Its intent is to guide California’s school curriculum away from misinformation on Native American tribes .

With the assistance of local Indigenous leaders, school districts will have the opportunity to build accurate course materials to better inform their student body. The curriculum would include local tribal history, land use and the teaching of the diversity of California’s more than 100 tribes .