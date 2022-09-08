New California bill aiming to grant more privacy for kids awaits Governor’s signature

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of legislators passed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.

The bill provides greater privacy protections for California kids under age eighteen. It would ban internet-based companies from collecting personal information about minors and using it to market to them - in harmful ways. And it would create a working group of experts To make further recommendations to Congress.

This bill faced push back from tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

If Newsom signs the bill into law, it won’t go into effect until 2024. But companies might start making changes sooner.