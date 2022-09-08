© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

New California bill aiming to grant more privacy for kids awaits Governor’s signature

KALW | By Sebastian Miño-Bucheli,
Bay City News Service
Published September 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM PDT
Social_Media_Marketing_Strategy.jpg
Photo by Today Testing
/
Photo illustration of social media apps on keyboard letters.

The Internet kids use today might change if Governor Newsom signs a youth privacy rights bill into law.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of legislators passed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.

The bill provides greater privacy protections for California kids under age eighteen. It would ban internet-based companies from collecting personal information about minors and using it to market to them - in harmful ways. And it would create a working group of experts To make further recommendations to Congress.

This bill faced push back from tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

If Newsom signs the bill into law, it won’t go into effect until 2024. But companies might start making changes sooner.

KALW News
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a multimedia journalist / producer at KALW Summer Training 2022 program. He's originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, but he's been loving his past 4 years here in the Bay Area. Sebastian is an Ecuadorian-American on track to write stories for the Latinx community.
See stories by Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Bay City News Service
See stories by Bay City News Service