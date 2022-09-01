© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heatwave

KALW | By Sebastian Miño-Bucheli,
Bay City News Service
Published September 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM PDT
MaxT1_pacsouthwest.png
National Weather Service
/
Screenshot of the forecast for the state of California.

You may have heard or felt the heatwave that’s here for the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in some parts of the bay will reach over 100 degrees.

If you’re a resident in Solano, Santa Clara, and Contra Costa counties, you will be able to use most liberties as cooling centers during this weekend but there are some exceptions.

In Solano and Santa Clara counties, the libraries that are used for cooling centers for this weekend will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. In Santa Clara, all community centers will be open from Saturday through Tuesday, including Monday despite the holiday.

For residents that live in Contra Costa County, all 21 library branches will be available as cooling centers except for the Concord Library which is currently closed for roof repairs. All Contra Costa libraries will operate in their regular hours which also means that they’re closed this Sunday and Monday. There are also additional locations in Contra Costa which include Brentwood Community Center, Oakley Recreation Center, Buchanan Swim Center and Tice gym.

Alameda County residents will be able to use all libraries in the city and county.

To find out more information, go online to KALW.org

Wherever you are, if it’s hot - stay hydrated, limit physical activity outside, air out your living space at night and keep shades drawn in the day.

Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli is a multimedia journalist / producer at KALW Summer Training 2022 program. He's originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, but he's been loving his past 4 years here in the Bay Area. Sebastian is an Ecuadorian-American on track to write stories for the Latinx community.
Bay City News Service
