Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heatwave

If you’re a resident in Solano, Santa Clara, and Contra Costa counties, you will be able to use most liberties as cooling centers during this weekend but there are some exceptions.

In Solano and Santa Clara counties, the libraries that are used for cooling centers for this weekend will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. In Santa Clara, all community centers will be open from Saturday through Tuesday, including Monday despite the holiday.

For residents that live in Contra Costa County, all 21 library branches will be available as cooling centers except for the Concord Library which is currently closed for roof repairs. All Contra Costa libraries will operate in their regular hours which also means that they’re closed this Sunday and Monday. There are also additional locations in Contra Costa which include Brentwood Community Center, Oakley Recreation Center, Buchanan Swim Center and Tice gym.

Alameda County residents will be able to use all libraries in the city and county.

To find out more information, go online to KALW.org

Wherever you are, if it’s hot - stay hydrated, limit physical activity outside, air out your living space at night and keep shades drawn in the day.