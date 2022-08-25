Antioch City Council Tuesday passed rent stabilization

The Antioch City Council Tuesday night passed a rent stabilization ordinance by a three-to-two vote. It will cap rent increases at three percent-a-year. Before the City council meeting, a staff report detailed the importance of rent stabilization . The City has nearly 50-thousand employed residents, two-thirds of whom earn less than $50,000 dollars-a-year. Many residents are senior citizens, who live on fixed incomes. And a large percentage of seniors are people of color.

Some landlords including those that own condominiums, co-ops or single-family homes, without an additional dwelling unit, will be exempt. The City of Antioch plans to designate an office or department to hear alleged violations of the rent stabilization ordinance.

