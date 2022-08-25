© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Antioch City Council Tuesday passed rent stabilization

KALW | By Sebastian Miño-Bucheli,
Bay City News Service
Published August 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM PDT
Photo of City of Antioch sign.

Many parts of the Bay Area are experiencing soaring rent prices. But after a year of trying, Antioch renters and advocates will finally have rent stabilization.

The Antioch City Council Tuesday night passed a rent stabilization ordinance by a three-to-two vote. It will cap rent increases at three percent-a-year. Before the City council meeting, a staff report detailed the importance of rent stabilization. The City has nearly 50-thousand employed residents, two-thirds of whom earn less than $50,000 dollars-a-year. Many residents are senior citizens, who live on fixed incomes. And a large percentage of seniors are people of color.

Some landlords including those that own condominiums, co-ops or single-family homes, without an additional dwelling unit, will be exempt. The City of Antioch plans to designate an office or department to hear alleged violations of the rent stabilization ordinance.

