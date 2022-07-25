Truckers end shutdown at Port of Oakland

The terminals were operating freely on Saturday following the shutdown over Assembly Bill 5, which reclassified some independent contractors as employees. Some independent contractors have opposed the law because it limits the flexibility of their work arrangements.

The shutdown started a week ago on July 18th. California adopted AB5 in 2018, and the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal of the law by the California Trucking Association, a trade association, on June 30.

Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan thanked independent truck drivers' use of the designated Free Speech Zones, as well as local law enforcement in keeping port operations moving.

Last week's protests slowed the international movement of goods such as medical supplies, farm products, car parts and livestock, according to the port.

Port spokesman Robert Bernardo said it will still likely take weeks to alleviate the backlog of goods at the port, resulting in further delays of product shipments.