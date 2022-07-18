Bay Area’s minor league basketball team relocating to Nevada

The team was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school. Among those who suited up for the Ignite are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season, while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.

In a news conference Friday, G League Ignite officials said that all operations for the team will move to Henderson, Nevada, where they will play home games at the Dollar Loan Center arena starting in the 2022-23 season.

Since the team didn't play its home games in Walnut Creek, many residents may not have known that future NBA stars were training in the East Bay suburb.

The Ignite will still return to the Bay Area for road games since the Warriors' G League team is in Santa Cruz and the Sacramento Kings' team is in Stockton.